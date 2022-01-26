Jerrod Sessler does not care.
Jerrod Sessler, from Burien, Wash., is running to become the next congressman for our district.
When you look at Sessler’s campaign website, there is no mention of any typical local issues like the need for better infrastructure, helping businesses, creating more jobs, making college and childcare more affordable, extending health care to everyone, reducing the impact of Global Warming, reducing the cost of prescriptions, enhancing voting rights and cleaning up the environment.
Sessler believes the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was instigated by the FBI and was staged. He believes the Capitol Police invited protesters into the building, and that it was not violent.
Anyone who watched the violence at the Capitol that day knows this is utter nonsense. Over 400 police officers were injured, some seriously. Five people died as a result.
Sessler opposes mask and vaccine mandates, even though more than 880,000 Americans have died from Covid.
This is Sessler’s first run for public office. He operates Hometask, Inc., a Burien company that performs maintenance and repairs for homeowners and property managers.
Why is Sessler running? He wants to promote his new online show, “Sessler Session,” to discuss the latest QAnon conspiracies.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.