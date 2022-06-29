Congressional candidate Jerrod Sessler is a man of many contradictions.
Before this current campaign, no one had ever heard of him in Eastern Washington. It seems Sessler spent most of his life in Burien, just south of Sea-Tac, with both his home and business.
Sessler has no government experience, and he started his campaign by loaning himself some $354,000, despite owing $3,463 in back-taxes on property at 84009 Old Inland Empire Highway in Prosser, Sessler’s “official” address. That doesn’t seem responsible.
Sessler said he supports police, even though he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and witnessed the insurrection. Sessler blames the FBI for attacking the crowd that day, but anyone who has watched multiple videos, knows this is utter nonsense.
Sessler claims he supports the Constitution, and yet, despite all the recent revelations, he continues to support the violent coup attempt. How could he ever swear to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States?”
At a recent Candidate Forum at Tonasket High School, Sessler “packed a concealed pistol” even though it is a gross misdemeanor to bring guns onto school property.
Sessler said, “Environmentalism is one of the biggest problems in our country.” Sessler thinks climate change is great. He said, “When temperatures increase, (farm) productivity increases.”
Sessler didn’t mention a recent video showing 1,000 cattle in Kansas, dead from 101-degree temperatures.
On Jan. 17, Sessler announced the endorsement of former Yakima-area State Trooper Robert LeMay who had refused to comply with Covid vaccine mandates. Sessler failed to mention that LeMay tragically died from Covid on Jan. 28.
Sessler has no plans to learn about local issues or to make the lives of locals any better. He is more concerned about re-litigating the 2020 election.
Jerrod Sessler is a poor choice for our next congressman.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
