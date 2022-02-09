In his Jan. 26 open letter, Rep. Dan Newhouse presented a tale of inaccuracies that demand a response.
Regarding Afghanistan, the Trump administration and the Taliban signed the Doha (surrender) Agreement in February 2020 that called for an immediate cease-fire, the release from 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison and the withdrawal of American troops by May 1, 2021.
The Taliban refused to negotiate with the Afghan government. Trump agreed.
Trump failed to remove most armaments from Afghanistan. By November 2021, Trump focused on overturning the election.
When Biden was inaugurated, there were 2,500 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. The U.S. could not withdraw by May 1, since there had been little preparation.
Biden sent 7,000 U.S. troops to protect Kabul Airport to evacuate embassy personnel, Americans and Afghans holding visas. The last U.S. troops left Kabul on Aug. 30.
It is not fair to blame Biden for Trump’s abandonment of the Afghan government. Biden had been “dealt a bad hand” by Trump.
Newhouse never voiced concerns over Trump’s abandonment of Kurdish allies and handing Syria over to Russia.
Trump wanted to disband NATO and withdraw 10,000 U.S. troops from Germany. Newhouse said nothing.
Biden is working feverishly to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine. He has united NATO’s response.
It is great that “Putin’s Boy” is no longer in charge!
Newhouse supported measures to penalize schools that opted to provide online classes.
Yakima schools were forced to return to online classes last month when too many teachers, substitutes and staff were sick with Covid.
Newhouse’ proposal would have reduced school funding.
Many supply chain delays are caused by Covid lockdowns and electric blackouts in China. They can’t produce products when factories are closed.
Will Newhouse acknowledge the pandemic as a national health emergency?
Close to one million Americans will die from Covid.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
