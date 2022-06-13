8th grade SVMS parents and students were beyond blessed when their Sunnyside Community blessed them with monetary donations, food, drinks, grizzly gear, and prizes to reward them for the end of their middle school experience. These students really struggled during the last two years but finally were able to celebrate and go out with a night to always remember.
Supporters of this event include
- Burger Ranch Cards
- Valley Lanes
- Stir Crazy Coffee
- Smith Funeral Home
- Bonzis
- Ace
- Sheer Heaven
- AllSTATE Insurance
- Andres the Barber
- Robinson Licensing
- Silvias Cafe
- Silvias Professional Tax Services
- Bimart
- Dutch Bothers
- Homestretch
- McDonalds
- Heartlinks
- Hair Pins
- Pepes Machinery
- Peace Love and Coffee
- Stephanie Parsons
- El Conquistador
- H2 Electric
- Valley Auto
- Nail Design Lounge
- Sanchez Family
- 2 Fresh
- 2 Frest Flavors
- Javis
- Bobs
- Popeyes
- Carls Jr
- Sunny Nails
- My T Sharp Edges
- Sweet Max in Mall
- Jitterz
- Ruiz Beauty Academy
- Soul Beauty and Body
- Medelez Automotive and Recovery
- The Love of Mama
- Bob Groeneweg
- Fashion Corner
- Sue Ellen Medelez Shear Designs
- Grocery Outlet
- BiMart
- Hazzard Family
- Martina Madrigal
- Angie Rivera
- Outlook School
- Garin Moore
- Porter Family
- Jerrys Pool and Spa
- Sneaker Ave
- SVMS 8th Grade Parents, Teachers and Students
- Hernandez Financial
- Epps Family
- Sunnyside and Outlook Dairy Farmers
- Les Schwab
- Auto Zone
- Puente Family
- Hunsaker Family
- Wheeler Family
- Heeringa Family
- Safeway
- Salaiza Family
- Medina Family
- Medelez Family
- Nyboer Family
and other countless community members that continue to BELIEVE IN and Support Our Students.
They may have ended their time as Falcons but now will come together to end their years as MIGHTY GRIZZLIES. Way to go SUNNYSIDE!
Brandi Honey-Porter, Outlook
