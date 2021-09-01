The filth in the Dollar Tree in Sunnyside, Washington needs to be addressed.
We have Covid out there and this store is so gross. We need to do something about this. Please just go into the store and take pictures cause I did. This store is poorly run.
This is not a new thing that is happening – it’s just the dirtiest I have ever seen. There is no excuse for this.
They are just putting products on top of the dirty shelves. The restroom is filthy dirty, and the seat has been broken for years. I don’t know who else to talk to about this.
Please get this place cleaned up.
Debbie Johnson, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.