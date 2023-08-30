I am writing to complain about the Sunnyside cemetery.
I have been trying to find their website to look up information about what is going on out there. It is very difficult to find their website. I had a friend that was trying to find out information about the cemetery when her mother passed away. She tried calling several times and no one answered or returned her calls.
This summer I went to take some flowers out for a friend. I knew approximately where the grave was but wasn’t positive. I went to the part of the cemetery by the chapel and looked for the grave. I noticed at that time it was very dry and there was a lot of dried mud on several graves. I had to take a stick to get it off some of the graves to find the grave I was looking for. The grass crunched as I was walking around the cemetery. To me, this was so disrespectful to the families that had people buried there. It should be cleaned up.
I also talked to a person last November after I had decorated my family’s graves during Thanksgiving weekend. I went back the following week to place another arrangement and all the flowers were gone from the graves! The cemetery was bare! I went to the office to ask what happened and the woman was very rude to me. She said that flowers couldn’t be put on as early as I did. When I was there, two more people came in to complain. The woman was also very rude to an older woman who complained. We had all decorated on Thanksgiving weekend when we had family members home.
I am glad no more of my family will be buried there.
Kelly Martin-Carter, Sunnyside
