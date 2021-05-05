My grandkids and nephew are on a ball team and the fields at Sunnyview Park are in horrible condition. The whole place is full of goat heads and the poor kids can’t even throw the ball until they pick the goat heads off it.
For years, these kids have done fundraising for their home fields and a new concession stand. The parents have put in time every year doing work on the bleachers and fields so their kids can be proud of their fields.
This year because of the COVID testing site they are losing their chance to shine on their fields and losing money from the concessions they sell for their equipment they use.
I don’t see the need of the whole park closed down for testing. I drive school bus and in that immediate area there are over 500 kids that live around there. So much has been taken away from them in this past year I don’t think a park should be closed to everyone.
Trina Garcia, Outlook
