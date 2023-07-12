Letter: Support Craig Hicks for City Council

My husband Bill and I endorse Craig Hicks for the Sunnyside City Council - Position 7.
Having 11 years’ experience on the board, a 20-year US Coast Guard Veteran, and having the best interest for the growth of our city is a valuable asset in a city council position.
For the past 10+ years, we have been fortunate to work closely with Craig (volunteering his time) for the annual SHS car show fundraiser event.
We personally know that he cares not only about law enforcement and public safety, but the betterment of Sunnyside!
And with that, we believe Craig Hicks is the best candidate for this position.
