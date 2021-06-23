Autumn Torres is the right person for Yakima County Commissioner, District 3.
Autumn is unequivocally in favor of our children and, more importantly, standing up for our children when most will not. Autumn has proven her conservative values with actions and not just words.
Autumn is against Critical Race Theory being taught in our schools which will be an enormous issue in the next few months and years. As most believe, Autumn does not want our kids seeing everything through a lens of race. Instead, she wants children and people to be judged by the content of their character.
Autumn’s experience in different industries and working for small businesses ensures that, at the most critical time, Autumn will fight for those small businesses.
Most importantly, she is a fantastic role model for all the little girls in the Yakima Valley looking to make a difference in their communities.
I cannot think of a better candidate for county commissioner or a better role model for little girls across Yakima County.
Autumn Torres has my full support for Yakima County Commissioner, District 3.
Dave Mullen, Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.