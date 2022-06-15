I’ve been following the race for U.S. Congress and will be voting for Corey Gibson in the primary. I think all the candidates come with good intentions, but it’s time we have a fresh, young, and energetic conservative with a plan fighting for us. He’s not running on good intentions alone; Corey has a plan and I believe he will unify our party and country.
Greg, Vasquez, Moxee
