Please join me in voting for LaDon Linde for County Commissioner. Knowing Mr. Linde for 25+ years, I have found him to be honest, respectful, intelligent, warm, and caring to everyone. His life has demonstrated high morals, a tremendous work ethic, and a servant’s heart. Making intelligent decisions, I know he will continue to work to strengthen all of our communities!
Peggy LaPierre, Sunnyside
