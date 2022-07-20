I’m writing in support of a seasoned, intelligent, and compassionate candidate for re-election as a County Commissioner District #3, LaDon Linde. LaDon has proven to be a valuable asset as he has worked with the other two commissioners during the stressful pandemic. He has shown himself to be the calm voice of reason and cooperation when emotions that come with politics run high. Being able to speak with constituents in Spanish as well as English is an added strength, considering our demographics in our country district he represents. He is also a great listener who takes time to focus on one person at a time. He is a solid, middle-of-the-road conservative who ignores the extremes of both political margins. My husband and I left the Republican party when it morphed into Trumplicanism. Being labeled Independent allows us to vote for the candidates based on their experience, and their integrity. We wholeheartedly support LaDon Linde in being re-elected for a full term. He has proven his worth as a Yakima County Commissioner.
Lynette B. Rodriguez, Sunnyside
