I am writing this letter in support of Michelle Perry for the Sunnyside School Board Position 2.
Knowing Michelle Perry for 20+ years, I have experienced Michelle to be extremely hard-working, dedicated and devoted to making the Sunnyside School District a priority in a myriad of ways. She has volunteered for years in our schools and community and truly knows the challenges and the celebrations of our students.
Serving many years on the Sunnyside School Board, Michelle has made a difference in the lives of our students, school staff, and our community. She will continue to support the highest level of education for all of our students.
Please join me in voting for Michelle Perry so that we may continue to strive for excellence in our Sunnyside School District.
Peggy LaPierre, Sunnyside
