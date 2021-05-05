Rep. Dan Newhouse joined other Republicans to vote against statehood for Washington, D.C.!
There are some 780,000 American citizens who live in Washington, more than live in Wyoming and Vermont, and almost as many as Alaska and North Dakota.
Yet, they have no representation in Congress! Why are citizens in Washington, D.C., second-class?
Republicans do not want Washington to get representation, because most residents are Black, and Republicans assume they will vote for Democrats.
The Republican Party should find ways to appeal to Black voters and not find more ways to harass Black citizens.
When Donald Trump brought troops into Washington to teargas BLM protesters, the mayor could not stop him from terrorizing local residents.
Had Washington been a state, the GOVERNOR of Washington, D.C. could have directed how the National Guard would be used.
When Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, the D.C. GOVERNOR could have immediately called out the National Guard to end the insurrection, instead of waiting 3 hours, 19 minutes, as Trump watched on TV.
No Amendment to the Constitution is required. The District already gave land back to Virginia in 1846. No Amendment was required then, and none is required now.
Once a state, elections will be held, and D.C. residents will pick Congressional representatives. Republicans should adopt policies that meet the needs of D.C. citizens.
The residents of Washington, D.C. have unique problems, very different from Maryland and Virginia.
There has been 230 years of tradition where Washington has been separate and distinct from its two neighboring states.
It makes more sense to unite North and South Dakota; or return Maine to Massachusetts; than it does to reunite D.C. with Maryland or Virginia.
There should be “No taxation without representation!” and D.C. should be a state.
We support statehood for Washington, D.C.!
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
