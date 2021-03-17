To the editor — Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and this was a huge mistake.
The legislation will ban neck restraints, including chokeholds, the kind used in murdering George Floyd.
The law will ban no-knock warrants in drug cases. Remember the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
The act will address systemic racism, curb police brutality and save lives.
The legislation will end the court-created qualified immunity doctrine, combat racial profiling, and establish strong new standards to combat police misconduct.
We hope Newhouse does not oppose the Black Lives Matter movement, like Donald Trump.
We hope he recognizes the great injustice against so many fellow Americans.
Racism is prevalent in so many police departments. Look at the number of Black men killed by police, compared to the number for white men.
Why do some police use “driving while black” as a pretext for traffic stops?
Even famous Black athletes and professionals have expressed fear of police stops when driving. If your Black son is driving home, will he be stopped by police? If so, will he survive?
Some 90% of the Sunnyside community is not white. It is outrageous for Newhouse to be so out of touch on these concerns.
There is nothing punitive about this legislation.
Even though Trump and Republicans claim they are the “Law & Order Party,” Republicans do not care about the police. The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, when so many Capitol Police officers were killed, maimed, blinded and beaten, clearly demonstrates this.
Not one speaker at the CPAC Republican conference condemned the violent insurrection.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act seeks to guarantee justice for all Americans, no matter their race or ethnic background.
Rep. Newhouse has again failed to properly represent the 4th Congressional District.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.