To the editor – Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against a $2,000 stimulus payment to constituents last week, and then in an insulting letter, Newhouse said families don’t want a handout and he is concerned about the federal deficit.
Newhouse is wrong; we need more help!
Newhouse didn’t mention that he championed a 2017 tax break for the richest Americans that cost some $3 trillion. The law didn’t help our district because no billionaires live here.
Newhouse supported Trump in accumulating an $8 trillion federal deficit, the largest ever during peacetime.
Newhouse never complained about Trump’s 300 golf trips costing taxpayers some $150 million.
Trump claimed voter fraud in the November elections, and he lost 60 lawsuits when judges ruled that, without evidence, his claims lacked merit.
Joe Biden won the election because Trump downplayed the pandemic even though some 359,000 Americans have died.
The American people demanded action on controlling the pandemic so we can get the U.S. economy moving again.
Now, Newhouse has joined a Republican effort to challenge the certification of the election results in Congress.
In joining this effort, Newhouse is OK with taking away the votes of 81 million Americans and having Congress, not the voters, determine elections.
This coup plot upends democracy and the peaceful transfer of power that has always been an American tradition.
It is also a violation of Newhouse’s Oath of Office to “support and defend the Constitution.” This is not acceptable!
We need a congressman who will help local families. Seniors in several other states are now getting COVID-19 vaccinations, but our county lags far behind. It could be weeks before local seniors are vaccinated. “Operation Warp Speed” should be called “Operation Snail’s Pace” in Yakima County.
We need a congressman who will do his job and help speed up vaccinations here in the Yakima Valley.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
