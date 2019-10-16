As an (unsuccessful) City Council candidate myself in the recent Primary Election, I nevertheless had an insider’s opportunity to meet and observe all of the other candidates who also were running.
Two of those candidates really stood out as quality persons who could contribute greatly to the operation, efficiency, and progress of our City’s government.
Two-term Craig Hicks is a sincere and dedicated Sunnyside City Councilman who deserves a third term.
And Mike Farmer is a former Councilman and former Mayor who has a quiet, steady demeanor which would lend itself to really productive leadership, which I feel the current Council and the City of Sunnyside could really use right now.
I would encourage anyone reading this ‘Letter to the Editor’ in our community’s only local newspaper - to be anything but casual when exercising his or her opportunity to vote. Please do the research on everybody who is a candidate, and then be sure to vote.
As a former candidate myself (who again, was not successful), I keenly know the importance of each and every vote!
And, I also appreciate the experience of becoming a candidate and the effort of personally developing a campaign which is a monumental task.
In my opinion, based on my personal direct observation and personal one-on-one conversations, I believe that the two Sunnyside City Council candidates, Craig Hicks and Mike Farmer have demonstrated their desire, ability, and first-hand experience - to have earned your votes for them. But most importantly, regardless of your choice, please remember to vote.
Mike Kennard, Sunnyside
