Republicans are campaigning to take away our Constitutional freedoms!
The reversal of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court is a horrible decision that divides the country, much like slavery in the 19th century.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribing means more. By purchasing a subscription you can support a small business and enjoy weekly news delivered straight to your mailbox. Sign up during our Summer Sale and get a full year for only $20! Subscriptions include unlimited digital access. Cancel anytime.
Offer valid for new and existing customers through July 31, 2022.
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
Verified by your Address ID*, which may be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Republicans are campaigning to take away our Constitutional freedoms!
The reversal of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court is a horrible decision that divides the country, much like slavery in the 19th century.
Each person has a right to bodily autonomy, and no government should dictate what a woman does with her own body. The decision to get an abortion is very personal. We need to respect and support a woman’s choice.
Once the fetus viable, perhaps at 22 weeks, there should be some protection for its life.
It is a myth that human life begins at conception; if the fertilized egg does not implant in the uterine wall, it is just a heavy discharge. There are no funerals or memorials.
Many states now want to restrict a woman’s right to travel to another state for an abortion. Will the Constitutional right to travel soon disappear?
Some states want to punish women who self-abort. Will there soon be “bedroom police” who check up on each pregnancy?
Ted Cruz and other Republicans argue that the Supreme Court’s 2015 legalization of same-sex marriage stripped states of their legislative sovereignty.
The rollback of reproductive liberty has ignited fears that the right-wing Court may be willing to strike down other landmark precedents such as marriage equality (Obergefell), access to contraception (Griswold vs. Connecticut), and personal intimacy (Lawrence vs. Texas).
This Radical-Right, Republican Supreme Court has made it clear that no Constitutional protection is sacred. What we take for granted today may be gone tomorrow. Our Constitutional rights are only those approved by this court!
This has created a great deal of uncertainty about the rule of law in the future.
This Supreme Court is out of control, and it is time to expand the court to 14 justices to stop this judicial abuse.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.