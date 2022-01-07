As we approach the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, evidence is mounting that Donald Trump did everything he could to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results.
From threatening phone calls to Georgia election officials, 62 frivolous court cases alleging voter fraud, multiple recounts of ballots and the war room at the Willard Hotel, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol became open sedition against the government of the United States.
The American tradition of the “peaceful transfer of power” ended as rioters violently attempted a coup to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.
Trump continues repeating the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen. Republicans are in lockstep in making the “Big Lie” a major campaign issue.
Unfortunately, Jan. 6 is not in the past; it is every day.
It is regular citizens who threaten election officials and other public servants who follow the law in administering fair elections.
It is Republican lawmakers scrambling to make it harder for people to vote and easier to subvert their will if they do. Georgia law now allows state legislators to ignore election results and substitute their own choice.
It is Donald Trump who continues to stoke the flames of conflict with his rampant lies and limitless resentments and whose twisted version of reality still dominates one of the nation’s two major political parties.
In short, the U.S. still faces an existential threat from a movement that is openly contemptuous of democracy and has shown that it is willing to use violence to achieve its ends.
The U.S. could well be on its way to becoming a fascist nation.
We need to pass voting rights legislation to preserve our American democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.