Tiffany Smiley is an articulate energetic natural leader who will fight crime, fentanyl, illegal immigration, inflation, and over-spending; she will support border protection, energy independence, and American Independence.
Senator Tiffany Smiley will listen to the people and respond with common sense legislation.
