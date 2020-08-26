With more than 174,00 COVID deaths, America is burning while Washington plays a fiddle.
Many Americans are suffering, but the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate went on vacation until September.
So, there won’t be any Stimulus payments or federal unemployment benefits until an agreement.
Trump’s Executive Orders last week were a SCAM. They accomplished nothing.
Trump’s unemployment package requires states to first chip in $100 before the federal government pays $300.
No state can afford this. For example, this will cost Kentucky another $1.5 billion. Those funds are not available. Don’t expect any help.
Trump’s Executive Order instructs officials to “consider” whether there should be a ban on evictions. They have NO power to stop evictions. If you get a Notice of Eviction, the federal government won’t help.
The payroll tax deferral is not a cut; the tax will still be due.
This tax also funds Social Security and Medicare, and this could lead to an end to those programs.
If re-elected, Trump promised to end Social Security and Medicare.
While Congress is away, Trump and Postmaster Louis DeJoy seem intent on destroying the Post Office. Mail sorting machines have been destroyed; mailboxes have been removed; overtime for employees has been eliminated. The mail is piling up.
Trump appointed each member of the Post Office Board of Directors. They requested a $25 billion investment.
The Post Office is mandated by the U.S. Constitution.
Trump admitted on national TV that he refuses to fund the Post Office to prevent people from voting by mail.
Trump seems intent on keeping people from voting.
Washington state has mail-in voting. Local residents should vote early and place their ballots in Ballot Boxes set up by county auditors so they will be counted. There are Ballot Boxes by the Post Offices in Sunnyside, Grandview, Granger and Zillah.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
