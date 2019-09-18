Why do most Republicans live in the middle of the United States, while most Democrats live in the cities? Because the middle of the country is made up of farmers, who still have common sense!
Why is it that most Democrats will not watch Fox News? Which is the only one that gives you the real news which is balanced! There is a reason that most of the other news are totally biased, and therefore are labeled as fake news.
Are you aware of JUDICIAL WATCH? Which is a non-partisan investigative group who is investigating the corruption that was rampant in the Obama administration, which is ongoing. (Are you aware) that the DOJ Attorney General is investigating Mr. Comey for disclosing classified information to achieve a personal vendetta against our President? According to the Attorney General’s report no one has been more thoroughly disgraced than Comey.
You will not see in Fake News that six illegals MS 13 gang members brutally murdered a Maryland man!
Why do elderly Americans such as myself support Trump? Because we grew up in a Free America and we want the same for our grandchildren!
Sincerely,
Don Young, Sunnyside
