One of the great things about living in Sunnyside is our community celebrations, like Sunshine Days. Sunshine Days has a long tradition of a classic, small town parade. The Miss Sunnyside Court is highlighted, there are floats and often local candidates for office participate.
Last Saturday’s parade was no different, with one disturbing exception. Candidates for office usually ride in open cars or walk the route and wave to the crowd. Some even pass out candy and walk along and shake parade watcher’s hands. This time-honored tradition was not good enough for Betty Garza, a candidate for City Council, which is a non-partisan position.
Garza road in the back of an open car with Julia Hart, another candidate for council. As Garza rode along, she was screaming at the top of her lungs her party affiliation and telling parade watchers to vote for her. Her conduct ruined a usually fun community event. If this is how she conducts herself at a non-partisan community celebration, we can only wonder in horror how she would act as a council member.
Don Vlieger, Sunnyside
