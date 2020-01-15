By proclamation of Governor Inslee, January is School Board Recognition Month. This marks the 25th year of the annual observance initiated by the National School Board Association in 1995.
It’s a great time to recognize our elected community members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public schooling for our youth.
School boards are charged with making decisions that can sometimes be quite difficult or require sifting through a great deal of information. They also bear responsibility for developing a vision that will guide the school district for years to come. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Washington state.
This January, we’re encouraging all members of the community to thank a school board member. Please thank them for volunteering their time and playing a critical civic role that helps form the bedrock of our democracy — public education. As a crucial bridge between the local community and the school district, their efforts are instrumental in helping all of us realize the hopes and dreams we have for the children of our community.
The Sunnyside School District board members are:
Stephen Winfree, President
Sandra Linde, Vice President
Michelle Perry, Member
Dylan Gardiner, Member
Rocky Simmons, Member
On behalf of the students and staff of the Sunnyside School District — thank you!
Kevin McKay, Superintendent
