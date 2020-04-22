On Thursday, April 16, we had mail and prescription heart medicine stolen from our mailbox. The next day, a Deputy brought to our home the torn package and crumpled, dirty mail.
We want to say a huge thank you to the person that was kind enough to stop and pick up our mail in the middle of the road on VanBelle Road and call the Sheriff’s Dept.
We did not get the medication returned. Thieves are probably quite desperate by now to get their hands on stimulus checks. Just a suggestion – keep a close eye on your mailbox.
Barbara Mortensen, Sunnyside
