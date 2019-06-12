I just read this quote and it resonated with me.
“Better to step on someone’s toes, than their grave... Talk to each other. Connect. Find community. It’s freeing.” — Admiral James “Sandy” Winnefeld, Jr., USN
Last Thursday, the City Council held the Public Hearing regarding whether to lift or maintain the marijuana ban.
This was a tough and emotional evening. Thank you for those who attended and shared their truth.
There was connection and community. There was gratitude for the fact that we have this process in our country. We have the freedom to express our thoughts and opinions without negative impact.
Community is what it is about. Sunnyside is our community.
We will not always agree, but please let us continue to speak our truth.
Cathy Kelley, Sunnyside
