Lots of things are happening in 2020, bad things. From global warming, to racism to COVID-19. Which got me thinking, what can I do now that will help our earth and our community?
I thought of a community garden. A place where we can plant flowers, fruits and veggies for families that need them, and to do a good deed for our environment.
My daughter is growing up in this town, and with plants giving off oxygen which helps air quality, it sounded like a good plan.
Also, she could help plant them too. Members from all over the community can help plant and make our city, a greener, healthier place!
Josefina Estudillo, Sunnyside
