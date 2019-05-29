I learned last Friday that the date for the Public Hearing on Marijuana Retail Sales in Sunnyside is scheduled for June 6, 2019.
I realize there seems to be a push by one or two of our City Council members to move forward on this issue and that the council has been challenged to find a date they can all attend a meeting.
However, I have grave concerns that the schedule of important community events does not seem to have been considered when choosing a date for the Public Hearing.
This is the night of Baccalaureate, as well as the week of graduation. This is a very busy time for a number of community members and families.
Scheduling this meeting a week later could make a significant difference in people’s ability to attend.
My question to the council: Are we in such a hurry to address this issue that we failed to consider other community happenings that might affect the public’s ability to attend?
There was a time in the not so distant past that the city, the school district, the hospital and the port district worked very closely together to make sure these types of conflicts did not happen.
They worked jointly to support events happening in Sunnyside, and to make sure there were not significant conflicts such as this current situation. Where are those relationships now?
Cathy Kelley, Sunnyside
