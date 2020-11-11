To the editor—Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris!
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution enacted in 1920 granted women the right to vote, and 100 years later, we will have our first woman as vice president!
We are witnessing history being made!
Kamala Harris may be the first woman for higher office, but she certainly won’t be the last.
The top priority for the Biden administration is a national plan to control the Covid-19 pandemic.
Biden’s transition team unveiled members of a new Covid-19 task force on Monday, and it is a who’s-who of former government health officials, academics, and major figures in medicine.
The task force will consult with state and local health officials on how to best prevent coronavirus spread, reopen schools and businesses safely, and address the racial disparities that have left communities of color harder hit than others by the pandemic.
We cannot open our economy until the pandemic is under control. Even if government were to ease all restrictions, many prospective patrons would still avoid restaurants and travel until they feel it is safe.
When vaccines are approved, hopefully by next February, first responders and medical personnel will be the first to be vaccinated, followed by seniors and other medically vulnerable individuals.
The general population may not have access to a vaccine until sometime next summer.
Bill Gates said that it is likely that we will need to wear face masks and keep social distances in public spaces until next fall.
We are all in this together, and we hope people will follow directives from medical personnel so we can end the pandemic as soon as possible. We all want to get back to “normal life.”
Americans chose the right candidate to lead the effort to control the pandemic on Election Day
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.