We support A.J. Cooper’s bid to become our state representative.
A.J. is concerned about working people. She was a teacher for many years, and she is concerned about the future of education in the Yakima Valley.
Her husband Rod is a scientist, and she is concerned about maintaining the best environment possible for her son and daughter, as well as for everyone in our local community.
She believes that politicians need to have the highest principles. We have all seen what happens when a leader does not.
We support A.J. Cooper because she has integrity and honesty. She communicates well, and she will do a great job for our community.
Gerry Stinnett, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.