Dear Fellow Sunnyside Residents,
It has come to my attention that there is a blaring conflict of interest within our city council that no one is willing to talk about.
The only people who stand to benefit from allowing our youth to get high is Mr. Guerrero and his wife who own a local Substance Abuse Agency.
If/when our children find themselves struggling with substance abuse due to easy access, Mr. Guerrero’s Agency will be there to save the day.
Making drugs easier to access is something I cannot stand behind, and I hope our city council can see past their personal gains and protect our youth.
Jade Garcia, Sunnyside
