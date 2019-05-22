As a council person my name was used in a recent article in this newspaper.
This article was based on a conversation at the council meeting. The impression that I was in favor of lifting the marijuana ban.
I never have been in favor of lifting the ban, my position is still the same. Let me make this clear. I was against lifting the ban when I was elected to this position, have been against it the whole time I have been on council. I am still against it today.
When it comes to a vote, I plan to vote on keeping the ban in place.
Ron Stremler, Sunnyside City Councilman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.