CSML (Community Services of Moses Lake) in Moses Lake, Washington is seeking funding to aide in construction costs of a new food bank and distribution facility, a terminal warehouse, and a food storage building. The current facility has a grossly inadequate dry storage, freezer and refrigeration capacity. The Distribution Center would significantly increase food safety as well as our storage capacity and allow for an efficient food transportation hub in the center of the five-county area. Our Moses Lake Food Bank is a Distribution center that provides food to 33 food pantries in five counties. We distribute food in Grandview, Yakima, Sunnyside, Othello, Ritzville, Benton City, Kennewick, Richland, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Harrington, Sprague and 15 other towns in Central Washington. Completion of the Distribution Center would allow CSML to take full advantage of food sources by providing sufficient capacity for storage of donated food.
CSML has received a donation of a centralized parcel of commercial property and a direct appropriation in Washington's capital budget to assist in the project.
This project will increase efficiency in food safety, collection, warehousing and distribution. The project will improve distribution of nutritional emergency and supplemental food to low-income families, and homeless persons located in central Washington, improving the health and welfare of our at-risk populations.
It is our hope that this project can be fully funded through private sources. Currently we have a shortfall or approximately $725,000 to complete our $2.8 million project. We are asking for donations to complete this meaningful project.
Together we can make a difference in the lives of those in need.
Thank you for your support.
Donations can be made by mailing to:
Community Services of Moses Lake
PO Box 683; 1075 W Marina Drive
Moses Lake, WA 98837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.