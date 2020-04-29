I am an 85-year-old, who was one of the first on Feb. 27, to get the virus. I did not go to the hospital or the doctor, however, I did spend six days on my back. My wife had it as well but just a minor case.
14 days from exposure to shut down. When I was young, we were exposed to measles, mumps chicken pox, flu and whatever else. However, I realize this is a different monster.
My complaint with Mr. Inslee is that he banned all fishing, riding, hiking, boating and has locked down all Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Dept. of Natural Resources lands.
He has shutdown all builders, which makes no sense to me. This action by our Governor proves that he has no common sense, like Michigan and Minnesota and others that are run by Democrats.
This is an example of the progressives’ idea of more government control and that the government will take care of you!
How do you like Congress, who has the lowest rating of all? My question is why do people keep voting the same ones who created this problem back in office?
Pelosi criticizes Trump for not acting sooner, even though she was wrong and was trying to impeach him, while she went to Chinatown.
You can still buy a gun, however there are no bullets available. Most everyone cannot understand Trump as he is a businessman. Therefore, he is smart enough to know that if we are not able to get this country going soon, the results are going to be devastating.
I believe that our kids need to be back in school with teachers, instead of paying teachers to not teach and they should make up the days that they are paid to teach. Why do we use busses to deliver meals instead of vans and what happened to parents? I had a brown bag!
Don Young, Sunnyside
