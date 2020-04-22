Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, many citizens have been advised to stay home and others have no choice due to unemployment and the statewide Stay-at-Home Order. While this is great to reduce the spread of the virus it has also increased cases of domestic violence within homes in the United States.
The Domestic Violence Hotline have increased calls of 1,800 to 2,000 a day, which is a 55% increase compared in recent weeks. And if one must know, the fact is that over 52% of domestic violence cases in the U.S. involve alcohol, which doesn’t make sense for our government to allow the sale of alcohol as essential.
If we as America would like to reduce the rise of domestic violence, then one of our first steps to consider is to recognize the sale of alcohol as non-essential.
Although, many believe it is good to consider it essential due to the fact that 10% of the population suffers from Alcohol Use Disorder. But what is more important, an illness that can be treated if needed or the trauma that can affect a child or individual their entire life?
Sylverio Sanchez, Granger
