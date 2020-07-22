There’s an old saying: If you want something done, ask a busy person. Jeremie Dufault is living proof of that.
The 15th District state representative also runs a real estate and technology investment company, is a Major in the U.S. Army Reserves and, with his wife, Amy, is raising three young daughters.
I am voting for his re-election this year.
Ryan Munson, Moxee
