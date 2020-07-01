I am glad to support Jeremie Dufault for re-election as state representative.
Jeremie is an honest person of high integrity who represents us well in Olympia.
He is a businessman who understands the importance of a strong and diverse economy.
Amber Hanson, Yakima
