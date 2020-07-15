When landlords were under fire in Olympia earlier this year, we went to Rep. Jeremie Dufault from Selah for help.
He met with the Seattle-area legislators who wanted to change the laws and explained to them that not all landlords in the state of Washington are large corporations. That many of us in smaller communities are part-time landlords with just one or two rental homes.
Rep. Dufault explained to them that our issues were different than theirs and that some of their solutions won’t work well in Yakima.
He did a good job speaking for us and negotiating on our behalf.
Erika Nava-Sanchez, Selah
