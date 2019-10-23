It is once again time to turn in those voters’ ballots. 1) Know the issues and what the candidates’ views are; 2) Vote. It is important to our democratic process.
I live in the county, so I am unable to vote for Sunnyside City Council members. However, there is one issue that affects city and surrounding county members. That is whether we continue with the ban on growing, manufacturing and selling marijuana.
I worked in youth substance use prevention for many years. Limiting access and availability to a substance is one of the most effective prevention strategies we have. Continuing with the ban helps in this area, as well as gives a message to our youth that we do not want this in our community because we care about them.
I know two candidates that will continue to support the current ban on growing, manufacturing and sale of marijuana in our community. If this is an issue of concern to you, please consider casting your vote for Mike Farmer and Craig Hicks when you vote. As well, both gentlemen have served on the council and care about determining what is best for the community of Sunnyside.
Cathy Kelley, Sunnyside
