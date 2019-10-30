It’s that time of year again when we get to participate in the democratic process of voting. Make sure your voice is heard. I have lived in Sunnyside all my life. Over the years, I have seen Sunnyside change, but it is still my home, my town, my community. We have several races for City Council going on. I encourage you to get to know your candidates and their issues before you vote.
I fully endorse Mike Farmer and Craig Hicks for Sunnyside City council. Both of these men listen to the issues and are deeply committed to the community.
Mike Farmer served on the city council previously, he is a business owner and has served in many capacities in Sunnyside. He is an advocate for the community of Sunnyside and believes in our community. He is a very experienced individual at many different levels. He will listen to the community and do what is best for Sunnyside.
Craig Hicks is a retired military vet and has lived in Sunnyside for many years. He has served on the council for 8 years and while on the council has listened to the community. He was a strong advocate against bringing marijuana shops to our town. He is deeply committed to the community he lives in and wants to bring new businesses to town. Craig is a good person, which is shown by being endorsed by former candidates. In his previous job as a School resource officer, he is aware of the issues in the community amongst our youth. Craig brings experience and a commitment to our community to council.
While I cannot vote for these outstanding individuals, I encourage you to VOTE for Mike Farmer and Craig Hicks for Sunnyside City Council. They will listen to the voice of the community.
Michelle Emery Perry, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.