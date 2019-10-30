I would like to voice my sincere, heartfelt support for Mike Farmer, a candidate for City Council.
During his past experience as a member of the Council, I found him to be fair, thoughtful, and one who truly served to make Sunnyside a better community for all of its residents.
A recent article accused Mike of attacking his opponents in this newspaper. I respectfully ask the writer of that article to check her facts. Mike has never done that – you can look it up.
Mike has been a long-time businessman in Sunnyside, so he has a vested interest in making this community better. As a person and businessman, he is both fair and compassionate. I have known Mike for over 40 years now.
When I moved back to Sunnyside soon after getting married, Mike was my first (and now only) mechanic. In our early years of marriage, when money was tight, all I could pay Mike was $25 per month for the repairs he did.
Some repairs took me a long time to pay off, but Mike would always fix my cars whenever I needed it, without hassling me about being late in payment. The fact is, Mike is a good, honest, man of solid character with a big heart.
I also appreciate the fact that Mike is a strong opponent of recreational marijuana stores in Sunnyside.
Please vote for Mike Farmer for City Council.
LaDon Linde, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.