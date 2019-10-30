Mike Farmer stands against the sale of Marijuana in Sunnyside.
The current mayor of Sunnyside supported Marijuana sales in Sunnyside as a form of revenue.
At a Council meeting, Betty Garza strongly voiced her opinion FOR Marijuana.
The PEOPLE of Sunnyside voted against Marijuana. Mike is FOR the people.
James Stevens, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.