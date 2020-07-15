As the primary election nears, I wish to express support for Dr. Raul Garcia for Governor.
Dr. Garcia is a physician who heads the Emergency Department at Lourdes Hospital in Pasco. He is also an immunologist and a small business owner. As such, he understands the need to protect the health of our residents but believes in doing it sensibly so as not to damage our state economy through arbitrary business closures. He values education and believes we need higher standards for our students.
At the age of 11, he immigrated here from Cuba. He understands what it is like to live under freedom and to live under communism, and he cherishes our freedom as Americans. He is a patriot. He understands the value of the Second Amendment, because he saw how people lived without that protection. Finally, he is a man of high character, who is respected by those who know him and work with him.
With Dr. Raul Garcia, we have a chance to put our state back in a better direction, and hopefully heal some of the wounds and divisions that currently plague us. He is endorsed by Senator Slade Gorton, Congressman Doc Hastings, and many other notable leaders around the state.
Please join me in supporting Dr. Raul Garcia for Washington State Governor.
LaDon Linde, Sunnyside
