We would like to express our thanks to the Sunnyside City Council for their vote last Thursday night to keep the current ban on recreational marijuana sales in the city in place.
We also appreciate the fact that many citizens came to voice their opinions on the subject.
As we heard the testimony given by local citizens, it was evident that the issue is more complex than one might think, and there was a lot to consider when making this decision.
We appreciate their thoughtful approach on behalf of the citizens of Sunnyside.
LaDon and Sandra Linde, Sunnyside
