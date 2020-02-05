We are writing to express our support for the Sunnyside School District levy which is on the ballot for the Feb. 11 election. It’s important to understand that this levy is not a new tax; it is simply a replacement for the current levy which will expire at the end of the year.
Passing this levy will bring an additional $8 million in matching funds from the state in addition to the $2.8 million raised from the local levy. These funds will go toward curriculum, technology enhancement, staffing, school nurses, and school security.
Please join us in supporting the Sunnyside levy.
LaDon and Sandra Linde, Sunnyside
