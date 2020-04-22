The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused much anxiety and heartache. We sympathize with the victims and their families and pray for their comfort and recovery wherever possible. We are also grateful for all those who care for those affected.
However, those who have contracted the disease are not the only casualties. Yes, it is truly regrettable that over 40,000 people have lost their lives in the U.S. so far; however, over 22 million people have already lost their jobs as a result of government shutdowns and restrictions. I am certain that we can reverse some of that economic damage. Regarding those who are now unemployed, most, if not all of them, would consider their jobs essential: essential to pay their bills, feed their families, and keep a roof over their heads.
Another consideration should be whether a job can be performed with minimal risk. A small business like Morris Floral and many others like it have a slow but steady flow of customers during the day, and they could certainly operate business at minimal risk to the public and themselves, making fewer adjustments than a grocery store or department store has to make.
The rules also need to be consistent. No one can convince us that public construction is safer than private construction. Governor Inslee cannot defend this decision with science, so we are left to conclude that his reasons are purely political.
LaDon and Sandra Linde, Sunnyside
