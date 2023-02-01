Is anyone else growing tired of the prolific carpet bombing of the Letters to the Editor column of Lower Valley newspapers by Mssrs. Chandler and Stinnett? They are appearing nearly every week. Most papers allow a writer to submit such letters once a month, but that apparently doesn’t apply to the Sunnyside Sun.
These gentlemen abuse this feature with their constant drumbeat of Democrat Party talking points that belong in a column, not this format. They would have us believe any conservative view is a threat to their rainbows and lollipops beliefs that Democrat Presidents, Congress and Senate are not destructive to our nation. Perhaps they need to get out more?
