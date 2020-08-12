I strongly endorse Doug McKinley for Congress.
McKinley will help people in our community to thrive and prosper. He wants us to survive the COVID pandemic.
Dan Newhouse is a disappointment, and he has only worked for Big Corporations.
Newhouse is out of touch with our community. He is a “Trump Stooge,” supporting Trump 93 percent of the time.
Newhouse called for schools to reopen, even though the Yakima Valley has been a pandemic hotspot.
Local school districts ignored Newhouse’s advice. They want to keep kids safe from the virus.
A Georgia high school opened last week, and after one week, nine students were infected with COVID.
Newhouse voted against the Heroes Act on May 15. The bill would have set up a national strategy to test, trace and treat those infected with COVID.
Other countries are controlling the COVID pandemic. New Zealand and Greece have NO new COVID infections! Ireland has just a handful. What is wrong with the United States?
The USA was once envied by countries around the globe. Now the USA is pitied!
The Heroes Act called for another $1,200 stimulus payment; $600-a-week federal unemployment benefits; and money for police and fire departments since their budgets have been so stretched.
Dan Newhouse voted against these measures, and he offered nothing.
When Donald Trump separated immigrant children from parents and put them into cages, Dan Newhouse said nothing.
When Trump repeatedly made White Supremacist, racist comments, Newhouse said nothing.
In 2017, Newhouse supported a tax cut for the richest Americans and then lied about how this would benefit our district. We don’t have any billionaires in our district, and it has not helped.
We need leadership for our district, and Doug McKinley will help people.
We don’t need a Trump lapdog.
Vote for Doug McKinley for Congress!
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
