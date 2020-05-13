To the Editor of the Sunnyside Sun:
I am writing in praise of the efforts of artist Chase Reiff. The latest mural is on the Sunnyside VFW Post. The east side wall features a U.S. Flag, and the North Avenue wall has red and blue stripes on the white background and Uncle Sam.
Several of the murals are sponsored by local businesses, other are simply painted over ugly graffiti.
I do not personally like all of them, but each of them is thought provoking. Owners of the muraled buildings have commissioned them. Unless they are contrary to local sign codes, we should enjoy and discuss them. The murals are far better than the graffiti covering the many buildings.
Congratulations, Chase, for creating a business combining creativity, social opinion, and income.
Melba Fujiura, Sunnyside
