I would like to respond to the recent letter to the editor in the Aug. 12 Sunnyside Sun.
Information was put out about Dan Newhouse which stated he was out of touch with our community. Not so. He continually has articles in the paper and send out flyers to the people on what he is doing, and the accomplishments being made. For example, the article printed next to the aforementioned letter with the title of ‘Telehealth services and rural residents.”
This is just one of the many positive things he is doing. His vote was 57.42%.
Also, the idea of the United States being pitied by other countries I would hold to be incorrect information. Reason being, there are millions who want to live here; it isn’t because of pity, it’s because people want a better life and be free.
The United States of America is the greatest country on the face of the Earth. I consider it a blessing to live here.
Kathie S. Rougk, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.